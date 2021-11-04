VENTURA (CBSLA) — Prosecutors say a man who was charged with indecent exposure for attacking a woman on a Ventura bike path may have more victims.
Martin Valdez Arias, 28, of Ventura was charged Wednesday with felony indecent exposure, according to Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko. Arias is being held without bail and is scheduled to make his next court appearance on Nov. 17.
According to the district attorney, Arias attacked a woman on the bike path bordering Highway 126 near Ventura Community Park while riding a silver-and-black bicycle on Sept. 1. He was arrested six days later and charged with false imprisonment by violence and attempted sexual battery.
The investigation into Arias by Ventura police and the county sheriff’s detectives determined he had been riding the same bicycle in the area of Tanager Street and Swift Avenue in Ventura, exposing himself to a woman who was walking with her grandson.
Prosecutors say Arias arrived in Ventura County in July and spent time in Ventura, Oxnard, and Ojai before he was arrested on Sept. 7. The District Attorney's Office is looking into whether Arias may have committed other sexual crimes during that time, and are looking for anyone who may have been touched inappropriately by a man riding a bicycle or saw a man on a bicycle expose himself.
Anyone with information about Arias, a similar crime, or believes they are a victim can call District Attorney Supervising Investigator Christopher Borkovec at (805) 477-1647.