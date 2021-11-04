LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — UCLA students shared their reactions to the video that captured freshman defensive lineman Jay Toia unleashing a profanity-laced tirade on a young woman.

“It’s inappropriate regardless of what school they go to,” said student Eddie Lopez. “I’m not one to say whether they should be practicing or not but I do think there should be some sort of disciplinary action.”

The almost minute-long video, which was posted on social media Tuesday, shows the 325-pound Toia blocking an elevator doorway while threatening to slap a young woman for reportedly claiming she went to rival school USC. The incident reportedly took place on Halloween at an apartment complex near the campus.

Later in the video, the young woman said she and her group instead went to UCSB.

According to the UCLA Athletics page, before playing for UCLA Toia went to USC in the spring of 2021 where he played spring ball with the Trojans.

“I think there is a lot more important things going on in the world right now,” said student Briana Wise. “We just came out of a pandemic people are dying and an intercollegiate rivalry is pretty low on the list of priorities.”

On Wednesday, a day after the video surfaced, Toia was seen practicing with the team.

“We’re aware of the video and we’re following university protocols on student conduct,” said head coach Chip Kelly when asked about the situation.

Athletic director Martin Jarmond and Kelly released a joint statement addressing the situation and said that disciplinary actions were being taken but did not specify on the actions.

“We’re aware of a recent video in which a student-athlete made disparaging remarks. This was inappropriate and not in line with our values and expectations. As such, we are taking disciplinary action and working with campus partners to assist with education for the student.”

Since the video surfaced Toia has reportedly lost a licensing deal with college apparel company Campus Mogul.