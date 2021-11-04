LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Despite Anthony Davis’ dominant 14-point first quarter, the Lakers failed to close out the Thunder once again, giving up a 19-point lead in the 107-104 loss.

Despite spraining his right thumb shortly before halftime, Davis led the team in nearly every category except for turnovers, recording a double-double with 29 points, 18 rebounds, five assists, two-block, and one steal while shooting 55% from the field. Veteran guard Russell Westbrook shot the ball well against his former team, scoring 27 points 13 of which were jump shots outside of the key. But Westbrook failed in the clutch, going 1-4 from the field and giving the ball away in the fourth quarter when the Lakers had a prime opportunity to tie the game.

Carmelo Anthony continued his campaign for Sixth Man of the Year scoring 21 points off the bench, hitting two clutch deep threes, which put the Lakers within one with less than 10 seconds left, however, it was too little too late.

The Thunder, who have only beat the Lakers, secured their second win of the season behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s 28 points, 11 of which were in the final period. Kenrich Williams added to Gilgeous-Alexander’s clutch performance with his own late-game heroics, scoring nine of his 13 points in the fourth while also giving OKC their first lead of the night with 5:27 left in the game. He also hit a clutch three to put the Thunder up 98-95 with 1:38 to play.

Things once again got a little chippy towards the end of the game as the two teams got into a brief shoving match. However, no one received a technical foul unlike the waning seconds of the teams’ last matchup.

The Lakers look to rebound from this loss in their next game against the Portland Trailblazers, who are coming off their third-straight loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers.