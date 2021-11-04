LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — LA Animal Services is opening a third pet food pantry on Sunday at the North Central Animal Services Center.
The new pantry will be located at 3201 Lacy St. and will supply low-income pet owners with free wet and dry dog or cat food.
“At LA Animal Services, we feel the best place for pets is with the families who love them even in challenging times,” LA Animal Services General Manager Dana Brown said in a statement. “Sustaining the Pet Food Pantry is made possible thanks to the donations, both from individuals and families in our community to animal-caring organizations, who ensure we are able to provide this resource to keep families and their pets together.”
Households are limited to food for up to three cats and/or dogs.
The two other pantries are Chesterfield Square Animal Services Center located at 1850 W. 60th St. in South Los Angeles and the East Valley Animal Services Center located at 14409 Vanowen St. in Van Nuys.
The pantries are open from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sundays. Appointments are required.
