LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Despite a slight increase in cases and potentially thousands visiting the region, Los Angeles County’s public health director Dr. Barbara Ferrer said she was “comfortable” with the plans that organizers and officials made for the return of the Los Angeles Marathon.
“So I feel comfortable,” she said. “It’s an outdoor event. The biggest issue with outdoor events is just when there’s a lot of crowding for a long period of time… I know the marathon organizers have really gone to great lengths to limit the amount of crowding that’s going to happen among the runners.”
Last year’s marathon happened right before the COVID-19 pandemic was declared a national emergency.
The L.A. Marathon has the potential to be a super spreader event, as it typically draws around 20,000 athletes and many more spectators. Last year’s event set a record with more than 27,000 participants. However, organizers and health officials devised a plan to make the event as safe as possible.
“They’ve made a lot of modifications so that the runners will be safe,” Ferrer said. “And, of course, in terms of spectators, it’s up to all of us to keep our distance if we’re in crowded places, as always… It’s a long route, so people have plenty of opportunity to spread out.”READ MORE: Firefighters Respond to Train Fire In Pomona
This year’s marathon will require not only athletes but spectators, staff, volunteers and media participating in the event to present proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to enter the starting area at Dodger Stadium.
The L.A. Marathon will begin on Sunday, Nov. 7 kicking off with the wheelchair start at 6:30 a.m.MORE NEWS: Woman Sues Dodgers And Live Nation For Assault In September
This will be the first time that athletes will attempt the new course dubbed “Stadium to the Stars.”