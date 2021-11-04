LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — One woman was hurt after a massive 40-to 50-foot tree came crashing down onto more than two dozen cars in a parking lot near the Greek Theatre in Los Feliz during a concert Wednesday night.
The tree came down just after 8 p.m. off North Vermont and Vista Del Valley Drive, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
It occurred during a sold-out show for the band Khruangbin.
A 35-year-old woman was taken to a hospital with a lower leg injury, according to the fire department. Her injury was not life-threatening.
Rangers with the L.A. Department of Recreation and Parks searched the cars but found no one trapped inside.
The tree damaged about 30 cars in total, the fire department said.
It’s unclear exactly what may have caused the tree to come down.