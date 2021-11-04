LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – For the second time in less than a month, the 101 Freeway will be closed between the Santa Monica Freeway on the southbound side and the 5-10-101 freeway interchange on the northbound side.
This is again part of the project to replace the Sixth Street Viaduct, a bridge that once connected parts of Downtown LA, before getting closed in 2016. The project aims to remove the falsework of the aging structure of the bridge. The project, estimated to be finished by mid-2022, is the largest bridge project in the city’s history – $588 million.
The freeway was last closed from October 22 to 24, but the scheduled 41 hours of operation only took 26.
According to the City of Los Angeles, “The Bureau of Engineering has completed installation of cable hangers along the arches above the 101 Freeway. … That span is now fully supported and no longer requires the supporting falsework under the bridge. The contractor will remove the falsework during the closure.”
During the closure, drivers traveling westbound on the Pomona (60)
Freeway from the Pomona area will not be able to access the 101 Freeway. Those
drivers will be detoured north on the Long Beach (710) Freeway to the westbound
10/101 Freeway.
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)