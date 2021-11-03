LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A professor at the University of Southern California is speaking out about an alleged culture of predatory behavior and a history of covering up illegal behavior.

Veteran USC Law and History Professor, Ariela Gross, who has been teaching at the school for 25 years, said that there is a pattern of staff covering up illegal activity on campus.

In a scathing opinion piece written for the LA Times, Gross denounced the leadership of the university, claiming they have continued to enable the predatory behavior on campus.

“Unfortunately it fits too well with a pattern we’ve seen from our administration of putting concerns about legal liability before the safety and well-being of our students,” said Gross.

In October, officials at USC sent out an alert to staff regarding sexual assaults at the Sigma Nu fraternity house located in the 600 block of W. 28th Street.

According to the email sent to USC staff, and obtained by CBSLA, the university has received reports of drugs being placed into drinks during a party at the same fraternity house, leading to possible drug-facilitated sexual assaults.

Students have been protesting outside the Sigma Nu frat house on fraternity row leaving signs and letters in support of the victim. Some students place the blame on USC. Students said the incident marked a pattern of sexual violence against women.

Seven reports were filed with campus police after the incident, alleging crimes at the fraternity house. One woman reported she was sexually assaulted and multiple others said they were drugged.

Gross said the new administration at USC is keeping with the school’s pattern of secrecy and denial. She wants to see a fair and impartial investigation take place.