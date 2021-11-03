MIRA LOMA (CBSLA) — The items being dispensed at new vending machines that have been installed at schools in the Corona-Norco Unified School District recently can’t be eaten – but they do feed the mind and the imagination.
The new vending machine on campuses like Vandermolen Elementary School in Mira Loma dispenses children's books. And students can buy them using tokens earned with good behavior.
“They love it, they love receiving books,” Principal said. “Especially in this day and age with everything being electronic, it’s on the iPad, it’s on the computer screen. Actually getting a physical book that they can take home that they know they earned is actually a very strong reward for elementary-age kids.”
The titles on offer in the vending machine are popular children's books like "Pig Pug," "If You Give A Mouse A Brownie," "Dragons Love Tacos," and "Fly Guy Vs. The Flyswatter." The books are donated by the community and bought by the school, with some funding from a 2019 Riverside County Department of Education literacy grant.
The book lovers’ vending machines are currently installed at six campuses within the district, and more are on the way for 10 more sites – but the machines are currently on backorder, officials said.