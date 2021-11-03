MANHATTAN BEACH (CBSLA) — Hungry for a PLT? That would be a plant-based patty, lettuce and tomato, which will be available at select McDonald’s locations starting today.
McDonald's is testing the McPlant, its first vegetarian option, at eight of the chain's restaurants across the nation. Two of those locations are right here in Southern California, at Manhattan Beach and El Segundo.
The star of the McPlant burger is a plant-based patty, which was developed in partnership with Beyond Meat and is exclusive to McDonalds, that is made up of ingredients like peas, rice, and potatoes. It comes on McDonald's famed sesame seed bun with tomato, lettuce, pickles, onions, mayonnaise, ketchup, mustard, and a slice of cheese.
The new vegetarian option has already won fans on social media, with some claiming it tastes just like any other McDonald’s burger.
Can confirm, the McPlant burger is 10/10
— Nick Knows It 🌊🏳️🌈 (@Nick12604) November 3, 2021
In all my 25 years as a vegetarian- I’ve never had such a GOOD burger from McDonald’s until now. #McPlant pic.twitter.com/KGYNzC4nMi
— J A Andrews (@jasona1980) October 30, 2021
MORE NEWS: LA County Health Director Presents Criteria For Lifting COVID Mask Mandates
Verdict on the McPlant is that it tastes exactly what I remember McDonald's burgers tasted like.
It's pretty decent. pic.twitter.com/MLdrjbzylk
— norespawns (@norespawns) October 31, 2021
The McPlant has already been introduced to other international markets, like Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands, Austria, and the U.K. It will be available at its test locations while supplies last.