By CBSLA Staff

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has tested positive for COVID-19 while in Scotland for the United Nations Climate Change Conference.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan (right) and the Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti before boarding a train to Glasgow for the Cop26 summit, at Euston Station, London. Nov. 1, 2021. (Getty Images)

The mayor’s office confirmed Wednesday that Garcetti had tested positive.

“He is feeling good and isolating in his hotel room,” his office tweeted. “He is fully vaccinated.”

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates. 