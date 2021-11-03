LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has tested positive for COVID-19 while in Scotland for the United Nations Climate Change Conference.
READ MORE: McDonald's Begins Testing Vegetarian McPlant Burger At Manhattan Beach, El Segundo Locations
The mayor’s office confirmed Wednesday that Garcetti had tested positive.READ MORE: New Vending Machines Dispenses Books At Several Corona-Norco Unified Schools
“He is feeling good and isolating in his hotel room,” his office tweeted. “He is fully vaccinated.”MORE NEWS: LA County Health Director Presents Criteria For Lifting COVID Mask Mandates
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.