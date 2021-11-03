LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Marathon is back with a new look on Sunday, Nov. 7.

Other than starting in November for the first time due to pandemic-related delays, the L.A. Marathon will debut a new course promised to provide a more interactive finish and enhance spectator participation.

The marathon’s new route dubbed the “Stadium of the Stars” will still begin in Dodger Stadium and pass through West Hollywood and Beverly Hills. However, instead of ending in the traditional Santa Monica Pier, runners will double back in Brentwood and dash through San Vicente, Sepulveda and Santa Monica boulevards to cross the finish line at the Avenue of Stars in Century City.

The wheelchair heat will kick off the race at 6:30 a.m. followed by the elite women heat at 6:45 a.m and finally with the elite men and full-field heats at 6:55 a.m.

The @LAmarathon is just 6 days away! Runners hydrate, and motorists plan ahead for closures. Your LA public servants will continue to plan for a safe and fun event. Read more at https://t.co/9f4orhGnBR pic.twitter.com/xRGQE9wBwJ — UnifiedLA (@UnifiedLA) November 1, 2021

The Charity Challenge 13.1 event will begin at 8:15 a.m.

Runners must pick up their race packets at the Health and Fitness Expo on Friday, Nov. 5, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 6, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Participants are also required to present their proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test during the Health and Fitness Expo.

Apart from the main event on Sunday, the weekend is filled with activities for the public to attend and enjoy. On Nov. 6 at 8 a.m. L.A. 5K will be on Saturday, Nov. 6. at 8 a.m. followed by the L.A. Big 1/2 K at 9:30 a.m. Runners in the 5K must also pick up their race packets at the Health and Fitness Expo.

The public is also encouraged to attend the free expo and spectate the race. Be sure to check the numerous street closures for this weekend.