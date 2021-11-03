LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Long nights will be back again when Daylight Saving Time ends on Sunday.

Clocks will go back an hour at 2 a.m. Sunday. While the start of Daylight Saving Time usually brings an onslaught of calls for the practice to end, there’s usually less complaining about the fall time change because it means an extra hour of sleep.

Don't forget to change your clocks late Saturday night. It's that time of year again when we "Fall Back." How do you feel about this? It will get darker earlier – check out our sunset time on Sunday. Ugh. @cbsla pic.twitter.com/KR3wlKXt1k — Amber Lee (@AmberLeeNews) November 3, 2021

If there are any complaints about the end of Daylight Saving Time and that extra hour regained, it’s that the sun will set an hour earlier, making for a darker evening commute and longer nights.

Daylight saving time is almost over. Can’t wait for it to be dark by 3:30.😒 — MadNole (@Madnole2) November 1, 2021

Remember, on Sunday we transition from Daylight Saving Time to Darkness Saving Time. — Brian Brettschneider (@Climatologist49) November 2, 2021

Daylight Saving Time ends this Sunday so it will be dark by 5 which gives your depression room to really stretch its legs and kick you extra hard in the crotch. — B. (@AddledPixie) November 2, 2021

When Daylight Saving Time ends, the new sunrise time will be just after 6 a.m., and the new sunset time will be right before 5 p.m.

For people who don’t just depend on their cell phones for the time, and actually have clocks in their homes that need to be changed manually, local fire agencies say this is a great opportunity to check the batteries on their smoke alarms.