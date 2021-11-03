CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Daylight Saving Time, KCAL 9, Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Long nights will be back again when Daylight Saving Time ends on Sunday.

Clocks will go back an hour at 2 a.m. Sunday. While the start of Daylight Saving Time usually brings an onslaught of calls for the practice to end, there’s usually less complaining about the fall time change because it means an extra hour of sleep.

READ MORE: Port Of Los Angeles Prepares For 200 Cruises In 2022, Most Since 2008

If there are any complaints about the end of Daylight Saving Time and that extra hour regained, it’s that the sun will set an hour earlier, making for a darker evening commute and longer nights.

READ MORE: Ex-Raider Henry Ruggs III Was Two Times Above Legal Limit Before Crash

When Daylight Saving Time ends, the new sunrise time will be just after 6 a.m., and the new sunset time will be right before 5 p.m.

MORE NEWS: Billboard Offers $50,000 Reward For Information In 2013 Murder Of Kenny Fulks

For people who don’t just depend on their cell phones for the time, and actually have clocks in their homes that need to be changed manually, local fire agencies say this is a great opportunity to check the batteries on their smoke alarms.