LA MIRADA (CBSLA) – A food delivery driver was shot and wounded in a car-to-car shooting during a delivery late Tuesday night in La Mirada.
The shooting occurred at around 11:40 p.m. in the area of Foster Road and El Moro Avenue.
The female victim told Los Angeles County Sheriff’s investigators that she was tailgated for several blocks by a silver car when she heard gunfire and realized that she had been shot in her torso.
The woman was able to drive to Buena Park in Orange County, where she resides, and call 911. The suspect vehicle sped away westbound on Foster Road.
The woman was taken by ambulance to UC Irvine Medical Center for a single gunshot wound, the sheriff's department said. She is in stable condition and is expected to survive.
“She was a DoorDashing, a car got behind her and just started shooting,” her friend Beshawn Hayes said.
Authorities are investigating whether a similar shooting in South Whittier earlier in the evening is connected.
LASD Sgt. Rodney Gutierrez said there was a shooting at approximately 6:15 p.m. Tuesday near Telegraph and Colima roads involving a silver sedan, which followed a victim’s vehicle for several blocks before ramming them from the back, shattering the victim’s back window and shooting at the victim.
The shootings may be linked to gang activity, Gutierrez said. There was no immediate description of the suspect vehicle or its driver. It's unclear how many people were in the car.
