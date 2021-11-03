MINNEAPOLIS, MINN (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Clippers secured their first away game win of the season and inched closer to a .500 record after defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves 126-115.

All-star guard Paul George just continued his streak of 30+ points to three straight games, leading the team in scoring with 32 points. He shot a stellar 11-18 overall, 4-8 from beyond the arc and was a perfect 6-6 from the free-throw line.

Reggie Jackson and Nicolas Batum helped George carry the offensive load as each scored a season-high of 29 points and 20, respectively. Jackson bounced back after struggling to find the bottom of the basket against the Oklahoma City Thunder, shooting 11-18 from the field and 7-9 from three. He and George also helped their teammates get involved dishing eight assists each.

Terrance Mann also found his stride after a rough game against the Thunder, coming off the bench and scoring 17 points, only missing one shot the entire game.

Overall the Clippers seemed to finally find their stride shooting 60.3% from the field and 58.3% from three, much higher than their season average, which is one of the lowest in the league, of 41.3% and 32.4%. The only ones worse than the Clippers are their last two opponents the Timberwolves and the Thunder, followed by the Dallas Mavericks and the Detroit Pistons.

Patrick Beverly recorded a double-double in his first game against his former team scoring 10 points and grabbing 10 rebounds, as well as passing eight assists.

All-Rookie First Team guard Anthony Edwards led the T-Wolves in scoring with 28 points but struggled to handle the ball, turning it over six times. Center Karl Anthony-Towns joined Beverly in the double-double club posting his fifth of the season with 18 points and 11 rebounds.

The Clippers will hope to close out the series against the Timberwolves and push their record to .500.