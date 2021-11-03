LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — California Highway Patrol is in pursuit of a big rig that was stolen off a company yard in East Los Angeles off I-5 and Indiana Street.
The victim was the one that called the police. According to police, the rig was stolen with about half a tank of fuel. The chase continued onto I-5 north near Sun Valley before the driver of the vehicle merged onto State Route 118 also known as Ronald Reagan Freeway. The chase began at about 8:20 p.m. on Wednesday night.READ MORE: Breaking: 40-Foot Tree Falls In Greek Theatre Parking Lot, 1 Injured
The police used spike strips, which punctured some tires on the driver’s side of the semi-truck after they learned the trailer was empty. After the tires punctured, the driver turned on his emergency lights as sparks flew out from under the trailer. The truck continued westbound on State Route 118 without front tires as smoke appeared below it.READ MORE: More Than 2 Million SoCal Edison Residential Customers Being Transitioned To 'Time-Of-Use' Rate Plans
The chase continued onto CA-23 south where police deployed another set of spike strips right before the semi entered U.S.-101. The strip continued to dangle on the driver’s side of the semi.
Even though the big rig lost several tires both in the front and back of the vehicle, it continued through U.S.-101. Police attempted to disable the vehicle with a third spike strip which proceeded to get stuck underneath the cab. The strips later dislodged.MORE NEWS: Supreme Court Considers Scope Of Gun Rights In Major Second Amendment Case