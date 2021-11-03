LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A new billboard in Pacoima is asking for information that could help solve the 2013 murder of a local father of two children.
Kenny Fulks was found shot to death inside the cell phone store he owned on Vanowen Street in Van Nuys on May 9, 2013. He was apparently killed during a robbery, according to the LAPD.
The group, Justice For Murdered Children, helped pay for a billboard advertising a $50,000 reward for information that could lead to an arrest in the case. Investigators say it’s possible that Fulks knew his killer.
"I truly believe that the person who killed my son looked like him," his mother, Tina Swayne-Johnson said. "Our kids are being killed in these streets every day, and nobody has anything to say. Nobody gets angry about it."
Anyone with information about the murder can call the LAPD.