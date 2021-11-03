COSTA MESA (CBSLA) – A standoff with a domestic violence suspect who barricaded himself in a Costa Mesa home for more than nine hours with his two children, forcing nearby evacuations, came to a peaceful end Wednesday morning.
The situation began just after 12:30 a.m. when Costa Mesa police were called to a home in the 3200 block of Dakota Avenue on a domestic disturbance.
A woman who lives at the home told officers she had escaped after being assaulted by the suspect. However, she said the man was still inside the home with their two children.
The suspect, who owns a registered firearm, barricaded himself inside the home and then threatened officers, police said.
A SWAT team, K9 units and crisis negotiators were called. Nearby homes were evacuated. Dakota Avenue and surrounding streets were shut down to traffic.
The exact circumstances of the incident and the identity of the suspect were not immediately disclosed.