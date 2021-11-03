CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
RANCHO CUCAMONGA (CBSLA) — One of the first Apple-1 computers will go up for auction next Tuesday.

The 45-year-old tech relic is expected to be sold for anywhere from $400,000 to $600,000.

The computer was hand-built in the garage of Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak back in 1976.

The vintage computer is also named The “Chaffey College” Apple-1 because it was first bought by the Chaffey College electronics professor.

On Wednesday, the professor showed off the computer at the college in Rancho Cucamonga.

The starting bid is set at $400,000.