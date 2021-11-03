CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:CBS2, InstaStory, South Gate, Two-Vehicle Crash

SOUTH GATE (CBSLA) – Officers with the South Gate Police Department responded to a two-car crash Wednesday near the intersection of San Juan Avenue and Firestone Boulevard.

(credit: CBS)

READ MORE: Venice Residents Concerned Homeless Encampments Will Return Even After Clearing

Calls about the incident came in just before 4 p.m.

Four people were transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

READ MORE: Pfizer Vaccine For Children 5 To 11-Years-Old Now Available In LA County

(credit: CBS)

Authorities said the incident was not related to street racing and there is no criminal element to the accident.

No other information was made available.

MORE NEWS: Acting School Requires Prop-Gun Safety Course After Recent Shooting Death On Western Film 'Rust'

 