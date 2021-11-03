SOUTH GATE (CBSLA) – Officers with the South Gate Police Department responded to a two-car crash Wednesday near the intersection of San Juan Avenue and Firestone Boulevard.
Calls about the incident came in just before 4 p.m.
Four people were transported to the hospital in unknown condition.
Authorities said the incident was not related to street racing and there is no criminal element to the accident.
