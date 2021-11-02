LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles will be home to an “immersive” museum exploring the life, music and legacy of the late rapper Tupac Shakur.
“Tupac Shakur. Wake Me When I’m Free” is scheduled to open on Jan. 21 at Canvas@L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles.READ MORE: City Will Clean Up The 8-foot Wall Of Junk At Hoarder's House
The exhibit is described as a “fully immersive, thought-provoking experience that explores the life and legacy of the acclaimed artist and activist.”READ MORE: Convicted Murderer Gets Life Without Parole For Death Of Guy Alford
Tickets will go on sale at wakemewhenimfree.com at 10 a.m. on Nov. 12. Prices range in price from $29.50 to $39.50 for adults, and $19.50 to $29.50 for kids.MORE NEWS: Only On 2: Crime Rate Drops As LAPD Steps Up Fairfax Patrols With Funding From Councilman Paul Koretz
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)