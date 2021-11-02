LAS VEGAS (CBSLA) – Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III will face drunken driving charges after he was allegedly behind the wheel of a Corvette that was involved in a fiery crash early Tuesday morning in Las Vegas which left one person dead.
The collision occurred just before 3:40 a.m. at Rainbow Boulevard and South Spring Valley Parkway.
According to Las Vegas Metropolitan police, the 22-year-old Ruggs was driving a Chevrolet Corvette that rear-ended a Toyota Rav4. The collision set the Toyota ablaze, police said.
Firefighters responded to find the driver of the Toyota dead at the scene.
Ruggs was the 12th overall pick by the Raiders in the 2020 NFL Draft. He has started all seven games for the Raiders this season.