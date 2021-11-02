LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – An outage knocked out power to most of Los Angeles International Airport Monday night.
READ MORE: Water Main Breaks Create Problems In Hollywood Hills, Venice
The outage occurred sometime before 7:30 p.m. At one point, all terminals were impacted and running on emergency power. Footage from Sky2 showed a large swath of the airport in darkness.
The outage was short-lived, except for Terminal 6, which had to continue running on backup generators.READ MORE: Hundreds Swarm Rancho Cucamonga Halloween House Party Posted On Snapchat
“We are assessing a power bump at LAX,” the airport tweeted. “While many systems have come back online there may be other impacts as crews respond and restore service.”
L.A. Department of Water and Power crews responded and power was fully restored to Terminal 6 a little after 9 p.m.MORE NEWS: Exclusive: Koreatown Neighbors Fed Up With Hoarding Health Hazard On Their Street
The cause of the outage is under investigation.