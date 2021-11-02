LA VERNE (CBSLA) – A brave pooch is recovering after fighting off a mountain lion roaming around a La Verne home Monday.
The Pit Bull, named Rocky, is being called a hero by his family after defending their home, chasing the mountain lion away near the Angeles National Forest.
In a surveillance video that captured the scary ordeal in the backyard of the house, Rocky starts barking and taking on the big cat to protect his owner.
"The mountain lion was looking right at me," said Mary Padres, who lives in the home. "It was huge."
California Fish and Wildlife is investigating the incident to make sure the mountain lion is not a threat to neighbors in the area.
"The whole reason he went after the mountain lion was to make sure I'm okay," said Padres.
Padres found Rocky with eight large puncture wounds that required thirty stitches from the veterinarian. He is expected to be okay.