LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Kobe Bryant’s estate will reportedly be paid $400 million after Coca-Cola on Monday said it would buy full control of the energy drink brand BodyArmor.
The late NBA superstar invested $8 million in the Gatorade rival back in 2014. Coca-Coa followed suit in 2018 by acquiring a 15% stake, and will pay $5.6 billion in cash for the remaining 85% of the company.READ MORE: 'LeClone': Fans Dumbfounded By Timely Photo Of LeBron James In Front Of Doppelgänger
In an Instagram post, Vanessa Bryant congratulated her husband and the BodyArmor team on the deal.
READ MORE: Horse Dies Of Training Injury At Santa Anita Park On Last Day Of Fall Racing Season
“This is ‘no pie in the sky’. You did it! Always one step ahead,” she wrote next to photos of Bryant with bottles of BodyArmor.MORE NEWS: ‘Rust’ Assistant Director Makes First Statement Since Alec Baldwin Shooting Death Of Halyna Hutchins
According to the Wall Street Journal, the Kobe Bryant estate will gain $400 million from the deal.