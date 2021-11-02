LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Leticia Ruiz doesn’t enjoy sitting out on her porch in Koreatown as much these days because of the mountain of trash that covers her neighbor’s front yard.

The putrid smell and the numerous critters have her retreating into the safety of her home.

“The smell,” Ruiz said describing the worst aspects of living next the junk of garbage. “One time I saw a raccoon, an opossum. Oh my goodness that’s bad.”

The 8-foot wall of junk contains items like old doors, lamps and laundry baskets. It has been cited for code violations by the city multiple times since 2010, according to Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety records.

“Every time I had a complaint somebody would come. They would take a picture. And that’s it,” said Leticia Ruiz. “They would just right a letter…and nothing (would) happen.

Ruiz and her neighbors along Harvard Boulevard said they have filed complaints with the city for several years but nothing ever happens.

The homeowner could not be reached for an interview.

“I’ve noticed the resident coming in and out of his car a few times and he has things so it’s getting progressively worse,” said neighbor Sharonda Williams.

According to a family friend, a 90-year-old woman lives in the home with her son who has been hoarding junk for years.

Friends, family and neighbors are concerned for the well-being of the elderly woman because she struggles to move around and has fallen several times.

On Tuesday, the City Attorney’s office confirmed that the homeowner signed a “Right of Entry” which allows crews to clean up the junk on Thursday at 8 a.m. for no cost.

“I’m glad,” said Ruiz. “I hope something happens before Thanksgiving or even before Christmas. At least our neighborhood would look nice.”