BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) — An auction of legendary comedy writer, director and actor Carl Reiner’s estate will be held next month at Julien’s Auctions.
The auction will take place on Dec. 2 at the Beverly Hills auction house, and online on juliensauctions.com.
“Carl Reiner was a giant among giants among whose many achievements in his illustrious life and career revolutionized comedy as an art form,” Julien’s director and CFO Martin Nolan said in a statement. “We are honored to offer these private materials and personal items from his estate that showcase his virtuosity and why he was one of the great comedic talents of all time.”
Some notable items of Reiner’s collection include:
- two sets of scripts from “Ocean’s Twelve” and “Ocean’s Thirteen,” housed in a black leather binder with embossing on the covers and a “Jerry Weintraub Productions” folder ($400-$600 each set);
- two scripts from the 1983 comedy “The Man with Two Brains” ($200- $300);
- three scripts based on Reiner’s 1958 semi-autobiographical book “Enter Laughing,” two from the 1963 Broadway theatrical version of the story, and one script from the 1967 Columbia film version ($300-$500);
- three scripts from the 1971-1974 CBS series “The New Dick Van Dyke Show” ($200-$300);
- three scripts from 1969’s “The Comic” as well as contact sheets, photographs and a poster of the cult film, and other scripts Reiner penned in the 1960s including “The Thrill of It All” and “The Art of Love” ($400- $600).
Some of Reiner’s many awards will also be included.
A public viewing is set to begin on Nov. 29 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 257 N. Canon Drive in Beverly Hills.
Reiner died in June 2020 at the age of 98 at his Beverly Hills home.