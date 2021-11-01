LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Student athletes in the Los Angeles Unified School District who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 are now at risk of being unable to participate in sports.

Sunday was deadline, under LAUSD guidelines, for students ages 12 and older who take part in sports programs, including band and drill teams, to have received their second doze of the Pfizer vaccine.

According to numbers obtained by the Los Angeles Times, approximately 70% of LAUSD students who take part in sports-related programs had received at least one dose as of early last week. The latest numbers as of Monday were not known.

Initially, LAUSD had required that all students taking part in extracurricular activities be vaccinated by Oct. 31. However, the Times reports the district dropped that requirement, and is only holding sports-related programs to that mandate.

LAUSD has held several vaccination clinics on campuses to make it easier for students to get the vaccine.

All LAUSD students ages 12 and older will soon be required to be vaccinated in order to attend in-person classes. Under a policy approved by the LAUSD Board of Education last month, all students 12 and older will be required to receive their first Pfizer dose by Nov. 21, and their second by Dec. 19.

All LAUSD employees are required to be vaccinated. LAUSD previously reported that 97% of its administrators, 97% of its teachers and 95% of its classified supervisors had received at least one dose of the vaccine. Employees must get their second dose by Nov. 15, or risk losing their jobs.