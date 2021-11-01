LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — For the first time in more than 60 years, Hollywood’s Musso & Frank Grill officially expanded its dining area Monday with four private dining rooms.
"For many years, our customers have been asking for specific types of dining experiences, which inspired us to add new space consistent with the `Old Hollywood' experience Musso's has perfected," Musso & Frank COO/CFO Mark Echeverria, said in a statement. "We are thrilled that now, with these new dining rooms, we are able to accommodate those specific requests."
One of the new rooms can accommodate six to eight people while the other three rooms can be joined together to hold up to 50 people.
Guests will have the option to enter the larger private room with a red carpet entrance from Hollywood Boulevard.
“The new rooms have an old-school Hollywood feel, as befits a restaurant known as the place where Hollywood deals are made. When you are in our new space, you will feel like it has been there since the beginning,” Echeverria said.
The main access to the rooms will be through private access at the rear of the restaurant.
Reservations in the new dining areas can be made by contacting General Manager Andrea Scuto and Events Coordinator Tara Thomas at events@mussoandfrank.com, or at mussoandrank.com/private-dining.
