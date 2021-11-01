LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — LAnow, the Los Angeles Department of Transportation’s micro-transit service, resumed Monday with free rides in Del Rey, Venice, Mar Vista and Palms during November.
The LAnow program will be operating Monday through Friday from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at no cost to riders all month.
It's back! LAnow service begins today. Ride for free in November by downloading the new app. Visit https://t.co/mMXMTfSe3o for more information. pic.twitter.com/h6e4ZacjhQ
— LADOT Transit (@ladottransit) November 1, 2021
After November, adults and children over five ride for $1.50 each way. Seniors ride for 75 cents and children four or younger ride free.
"LA Now gives people in many Westside neighborhoods an alternative to being stuck in gridlock," said Councilman Mike Bonin. "I'm excited we are resuming this program for Mar Vista, Venice, Del Rey, Palms and parts of Playa Vista, and I'm thrilled to be able to introduce this innovative shuttle-hailing service with a month of free rides."
Riders can access the service by using the upgraded LAnow smartphone application
LAnow carried more than 10,000 riders prior to the suspension of service in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
