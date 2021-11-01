CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — As colder weather approaches, Los Angeles Sanitation and Environment Monday began its donation drive for cold-weather items for the homeless.

The agency’s Solid Resources Citywide Recycling Division will be collecting donations of new and gently used blankets, sleeping bags and socks.

Donations can be dropped off weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the following locations:

  • East Valley District Yard: 11050 Pendleton St., Sun Valley;
  • West Valley District Yard: 8840 Vanalden Ave., Northridge;
  • North Central District Yard: 452 San Fernando Road, Los Angeles;
  • West LA District Yard: 2027 Stoner Ave.;
  • South LA District Yard: 786 S. Mission Road;
  • Harbor District Yard: 1400 N. Gaffey St., San Pedro; and
  • Washington Yard: 2649 E. Washington Blvd., Building B.
Items will be collected through the end of 2021.

