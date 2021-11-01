LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A 20-year-old Irvine man has been federally charged with attacking a flight attendant aboard an American Airlines flight from New York to Orange County last week, forcing the plane to be diverted to Denver.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office reported Monday that Brian Hsu has been charged with interference with a flight crew and assault within the special aircraft jurisdiction of the U.S.
The attack occurred on the evening of Oct. 27 aboard American Airlines Flight 976 from John F. Kennedy Airport to John Wayne Airport.
Officials with the Association of Professional Flight Attendants union said the passenger got out of his seat and punched the flight attendant at least twice in the face in front of the galley because she had accidentally bumped into him.
The plane then landed at Denver International Airport a little after 6:30 p.m. Mountain time Wednesday evening. The flight attendant was treated at a Denver hospital for broken bones to her face, the union said.
American Airlines told CBS News that they do not believe the attack was mask-related.
“I understand that he actually punched her twice,” Mackenzie Rose, a passenger on the flight, told CBSLA last week. “I did see her walk back down the aisle afterwards. She had blood splattered on the outside of her mask.”
Hsu is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in a federal courtroom in Southern California.