INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) – The coaching staff of the Inglewood High School football team is facing significant criticism after Friday’s crushing defeat of Inglewood Morningside High School.
Inglewood High defeated Morningside 106-0. Inglewood's starting quarterback Justyn Martin, who has committed to play at UCLA, threw for 13 touchdowns, a national high school football record.
“This violates everything you want from a leader of a HS team,” ESPN’s legendary analyst Dick Vitale tweeted Sunday. “How can anyone in their right mind defend the Coach of Inglewood? He is up 104-0 & goes for 2 pt conversion to win 106-0.”
Both teams are part of the California Interscholastic Federation-Southern Section. Inglewood High has a 9-0 record on the season. Morningside is 2-8.
Inglewood High’s head coach, 36-year-old Mil’Von James, played college football at UCLA and briefly spent time on the Cleveland Browns back in 2008.
“It was a classless move,” Morningside head coach Brian Collins told the Los Angeles Times. “I told them, ‘Go play St. John Bosco and Mater Dei.’”
According to the Times, James has been Inglewood’s head coach for the past three seasons. In 2016, he was fired as head coach of the Augustus Hawkins High School football team because he had ineligible players on his roster.

“We at the Inglewood Unified School District (IUSD) are saddened beyond words by the events that transpired at the football game Friday between Inglewood and Morningside high schools,” said Inglewood Unified School District County Administrator Dr. Erika Torres in a statement. “We will conduct a full investigation and take whatever steps are necessary to ensure that a similar outcome never happens again under an IUSD athletic program. Our expectation at IUSD is that every athletic contest reflects the highest-level sportsmanship, respect, and collegiality in every interaction among players, coaches, staff, and administrators. We value the hard work and commitment made by every student athlete and regret these actions have taken the focus away from the positive strides our programs have made at IUSD.”
Inglewood High is slated to face Ventura’s St. Bonaventure High Friday to open the Division 2 CIF Southern Section Playoffs.
