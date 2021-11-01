RANCHO CUCAMONGA (CBSLA) – Neighbors are frustrated after hundreds of people gathered to attend a Halloween house party in San Bernardino County that was posted on social media.
More than 500 people swarmed a usually-quiet neighborhood in Rancho Cucamonga after an invite to the party was posted to Snapchat.
According to residents, people attending the party were parking in front of their driveways, throwing glass bottles in the street, urinating on walls, and driving erratically.
“There you go: the power of social media,” said a neighbor, who only wanted to be identified as Patricia. “I mean, that’s insane.”
The Sunday gathering was broken up by law enforcement who shut the party down because of the number of people in attendance and traffic issues it caused.
Neighbors who took video of the wild party are upset that it got so loud and populated, especially because some say it ruined Halloween for the kids on the street.