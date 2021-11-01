LA VERNE (CBSLA) — Police Monday were seeking the public’s help in locating a 15-year-old girl who was reported missing in La Verne.
Carmen Vasquez was last seen leaving her home in the 2900 block of Arrow Highway, near the University of La Verne, following a disagreement with her parents at about 5:50 p.m. Friday, according to the La Verne Police Department.
Carmen is described as a Hispanic female standing 5 feet 3 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a light gray blouse, jeans and black Converse shoes. She is known to frequent the Pomona area.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts was asked to contact the La Verne Police Department at 909-596-1913 or detectives@lvpd.org.