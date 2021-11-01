SAN DIMAS (CBSLA) — Detectives Monday were are seeking the public’s help in locating a 29-year-old man diagnosed with bipolar disorder who last contacted his family on October 29 from a motel in San Dimas.
Andrew Thomas McGinnis-Bruno contacted his family around 7 p.m. Friday, though his last approximate whereabouts were unknown, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Detail.
McGinnis-Bruno is described as a white male standing 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs about 150 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair. He has tattoos of the words "Marcel" and "Judy" on his inner left forearm, a skull on his inner left forearm near the elbow, and the words "Devil Dog" on his upper left arm.
He was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a spotted sweatshirt.
Anyone with information on McGinnis-Bruno’s whereabouts was asked to call the Sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.