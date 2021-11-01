LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Two people were hospitalized Monday with severe burns after a fiery crash into parked cars in the Winnetka area.
The crash happened at about 12:20 p.m. in the 20500 block of West Saticoy Street, near Mason Avenue. One vehicle was reported to have crashed into parked cars before bursting into flames.
Sky 9 was over the scene immediately after the crash. Video from the scene showed a scorched red, two-door vehicle with major front-end damage. It’s unclear if the vehicle struck the tree in front of it.
According to Los Angeles Fire Department's Margaret Stewart, two people have been taken to the hospital in critical condition with burn injuries.
This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.