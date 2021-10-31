LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Authorities say at least six people were struck by a hit-and-run driver who drove through a crowd of party-goers in Long Beach.

A person was arrested on Sunday evening in connection with the event, but their identity was not released.

“I heard the crash loud. So, I ran to the front and everything is completely smashed and I just saw people all over my yard,” witness Sophie Keo said.

Keo’s security cameras turned on seconds later and recorded the injured victims on her lawn.

“Everybody just scream in pain and all those things,” she said. “I think some of them with broken bones. I think one leg sticking bone out.”

The incident unfolded around 2:45 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Werner Street and Orange Avenue where a group of people standing outside of a home at the tail-end of a Halloween party were struck. There, authorities say the driver of a blue sedan plowed into the crowd.

The Long Beach Fire Department took five adults and a teenager to the hospital, some with broken bones.

Myra Preciado said it was her son’s party, just a fun night for young people enjoying Halloween, but she said an uninvited guest picked a fight outside with partygoers. Then, he got into his car and made things worse.

“Someone was fighting. So, I guess when they came out to see, they were going that way and that’s when the people got hit,” Preciado said.

Witnesses said the driver first came onto the sidewalk, but that when he hit the fence and the first group of people, he kept going and didn’t stop. After hitting Keo’s fence, the driver kept driving down the sidewalk, hitting two parked cars and another fence three houses down, as well as people in the car’s line of direction.

“My neices and nephews got hurt. They got real hurt, but they’re okay,” Preciado said.

All of the victims are said to be in stable condition.