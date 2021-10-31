SIMI VALLEY (CBSLA) — Authorities say a parolee was arrested in Simi Valley in connection with a residential burglary.
The incident unfolded around 9:30 p.m. Sunday at a home in the 2400 block of Victoria Street. There, officers arrived and learned that homeowners arrived to find a family member who had broken into their home, and still inside.READ MORE: 6 Injured When Driver Plows Through Crowd At Halloween Party In Long Beach
The officers identified the suspect as 27-year-old Odai Abuzaid of Simi Valley.READ MORE: 1 Killed, 1 Injured In Shooting At Marijuana Dispensary In Valinda
Abuzaid was a wanted parolee, police said.MORE NEWS: Probe Underway After Woman Is Shot, Killed In Claremont
With help from a K9 unit, Abuzaid was located inside and apprehended. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of moderate injuries. He has since been booked on suspicion of burglary, among other charges.