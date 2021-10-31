RANCHO CUCAMONGA (CBSLA) — Authorities say an armed suspect wearing body armor and military fatigues was arrested in Rancho Cucamonga.
Joell Hernandez, 20, of Ontario was taken into custody Friday after deputies responded to calls of a man in the area wearing body armor and military fatigues.
When authorities arrived on scene, they located Hernandez who they say was hiding near a dumpster. He was detained and a loaded .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun was recovered, police said.
Police also allege that Hernandez was in possession of illegal narcotics and was currently on felony probation.
He was arrested and booked into the West Valley Detention Center on suspicion of probation violations as well as weapon- and ammunition-related offenses. No bail has been set. He is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.
Anyone with information about this incident was asked to call the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department at 909-477-2800.