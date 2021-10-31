BRENTWOOD (CBSLA) – A number of community groups, along with the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, have worked on a transition and relocation program for homeless vets living in an encampment along San Vincente Boulevard, near Brentwood, known as “veterans row.”

Iraq war veteran Lavan Johnson has been living in the encampment, which is set to close Monday.

“Last man out here, it’s fine,” Johnson said.

LAHSA spokesperson Amy Perkins talked about the process of getting unhoused veterans off the sidewalk and into some type of housing.

“The bulk at this point, it’s motels. It’s the tents or they moved directly into housing,” Perkins said.

Clearing the encampment was not solely about housing, but also about safety. In the last six months, there have been two homicides in the encampment.

The goal was to avoid a repeat of the violent clashes when an encampment in Echo Park was cleared out.

The veterans group AMVETS have worked for months to get private donations for tents that are part of a shelter on the property of the Veteran’s Administration. During the height of the pandemic, the facility was unable to provide many of its services.

“We get into a position where people show up in the evening or they don’t get processed in time. Then, they end up on the sidewalks,” said Rob Reynolds with AMVETS. “The focus has been to not rush the process.”

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, which has jurisdiction over the sidewalk, has sent deputies who are military veterans to help with the transition.

“Having the veteran deputies connect with the veterans, who have walked the walk, and served in the manner that they did, it helped them connect in a place of trust,” said Lt. Geff Deedrick with the LA County Sheriff’s Department.

For Johnson, who said his piano saved his life, the plan is to move into the building where the piano will be safely stored, as he transitions with his friends to the other side of the VA’s fence.

“I know for fact, I have faith in knowing that everything is going to be okay,” he said.

The sheriff’s department, along with the Public Works Department, plan to clear out and clean the sidewalk Monday, starting at 8 a.m. Lt. Deedrick said he does not expect any need for force because everyone will voluntarily go inside the VA’s property.