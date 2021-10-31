LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Less than a year removed from the worst part of the Coronavirus pandemic, trick-or-treaters return to the streets in search of candy – and normalcy.
After most Southern California cities discouraged trick-or-treating in 2020, thousands of families got back into the holiday spirit in 2021, making sure to not take these times for granted like they have in the past.
Noticeably more homes were decorated, and with the returned presence of children walking door-to-door, people all over the Southland were excited to get back into the swing of things.
But for some, traditions are taking on some modifications.
Those families – with caution in mind – were still excited for Halloween this year, but planned on celebrating with some precautions. Rather than the traditional walking of the streets for candy from neighbors and communities, they will visit with friends and family to trade candy and enjoy the holiday together.
Others will dress up and have parties in a comfortable area, again with friends, family and neighbors, putting an emphasis on feeling comfortable, while the world still finds itself in the midst of the pandemic.