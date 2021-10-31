EL MONTE (CBSLA) – Officials at Arroyo High School in El Monte discovered graffiti in a bathroom indicating that a school shooting would take place on Monday, November 1.
Police were notified to determine the credibility of the message.READ MORE: Getzlaf breaks tie with Selanne for Ducks' points record in win over Canadiens, 4-2
READ MORE: Clippers Partner With LA Regional Food Bank To Feed Over 1,000 Families
Authorities at the El Monte Police Department told CBSLA they were aware of the graffiti message and said the matter is under investigation.MORE NEWS: Halloween 2021: The Holiday Creeps Back To Normalcy After A Scary 2020
The department also said it would have extra patrols at the school tomorrow.