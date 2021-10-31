CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting, InstaStory, Van Nuys

Scene of a fatal officer-involved shooting Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. (credit: CBS)

VAN NUYS (CBSLA) – Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that a fatal officer involved shooting occurred Sunday in Van Nuys.

READ MORE: Halloween 2021: The Holiday Creeps Back To Normalcy After A Scary 2020

Just before 5:30 p.m. officers responded to reports of a man with a knife, which had blood on it, who was cutting car tires in the 13000 block of Victory Boulevard.

READ MORE: Suspect Arrested In Hit-And-Run That Left 6 Injured When Driver Plowed Through Crowd At Halloween Party

There were no officers injured and no other details were immediately released.

MORE NEWS: Homeless Encampment Known As 'Veterans Row' To Be Relocated Monday

This is a breaking story. Check back for details. 