VAN NUYS (CBSLA) – Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that a fatal officer involved shooting occurred Sunday in Van Nuys.
Just before 5:30 p.m. officers responded to reports of a man with a knife, which had blood on it, who was cutting car tires in the 13000 block of Victory Boulevard.
There were no officers injured and no other details were immediately released.
This is a breaking story. Check back for details.