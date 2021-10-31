INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) – On one of the few off-days they get throughout the NBA season, a group of Los Angeles Clippers players took the time to give back to the local community on Saturday.
Teamed up with the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, some Clippers coaches and players met up with volunteers who gathered in the parking lot of the Inglewood Forum to hand out meals to families who are still reeling from the effects of the Coronavirus pandemic.
The drive-thru distribution was aimed at families who are struggling to make ends meet, providing them with shelf-stable items, produce and various other products to lessen the endeavors of day-to-day life.
Players like Terance Mann, Luke Kennard and Reggie Jackson enjoyed the interactions with fans, happy to provide support to those who give them support throughout the season.
While things have improved across the nation when it comes to the pandemic, life still hasn’t returned to normalcy for everyone.
Reggie Jackson put it best, "I want to try to give back in any way possible. It was fun getting to see, interact with kids, even if just for a moment. Just trying to bring joy, that's the best thing."
The Clippers did not have a scheduled practice on Sunday, but they will take the court at Staples Center on Monday evening for their upcoming game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.