LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) — Flight cancellations are skyrocketing at American Airlines across the country.
The airline has canceled more than 700 flights on Sunday, or nearly 30% of its schedule for the day nationwide. That brings American’s three-day total to about 1,600 canceled flights.READ MORE: Man Armed With Paintball Pistol Injured In Officer-Involved Shooting In Long Beach
Of the cancellations, 43 of those were flights into or out of Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday, which saw total cancellations within, into, or out of the U.S. at LAX at 60. Other airlines to cancel flights at LAX Sunday included Southwest, Alaska Airlines, and United Airlines.READ MORE: 6 Injured When Driver Plows Through Crowd At Halloween Party In Long Beach
American Airlines said, in part, that the cancellations were due to a shortage in flight attendants and high winds in parts of the country. It indicated that it planned to hire at least an additional 600 flight attendants and more pilots and reservations agents to staff up for the holidays, and that many flight attendants were returning from leave.
To check the status of your flight, click here.MORE NEWS: 1 Killed, 1 Injured In Shooting At Marijuana Dispensary In Valinda
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)