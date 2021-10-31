LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Authorities say at least six people were struck by a hit-and-run driver who drove through a crowd of party-goers in Long Beach.
The incident unfolded around 2:45 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Werner Street and Orange Avenue where a group of people standing outside of a home at the tail-end of a Halloween party were struck. There, authorities say the driver of a blue sedan plowed into the crowd.
The identity of the driver remained unknown, but witnesses said the incident may have started as an altercation, indicating that the accused may have been at the party or knew someone at the party.
After the crash, the driver fled, leaving all those injured behind, without rendering aid.
Six ambulances responded and rushed six individuals to the hospital, including five adults and one minor. Their injuries were not immediately known. All were in stable condition.