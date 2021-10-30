LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – According to the Long Beach Police Department, two men were wounded in a shooting on the 500 block of East Pacific Coast Highway.
The shooting was reported around 4:40 PM, and officers arrived to find two men with non-threatening stomach wounds at the scene. Both of the victims were taken to the hospital to treat their injuries.
As a result, PCH was closed between Pasadena Avenue and Linden Avenue for the police investigation.
Long Beach Police Department spokesman Richard Mejia’s statement on the incident:
“The preliminary investigation suggests an unknown number of male subjects had an altercation with another unknown number of male subjects. … Officers located evidence, including strike marks, indicating a shooting had occurred and have also recovered a firearm.”
As of now, it is unknown if the event is connected to gang relations. The suspects had fled the scene via vehicle before authorities arrived.
