LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A man was shot to death in Los Angeles Saturday in the early morning hours.
The Los Angeles County coroner's office identified the victim as 34-year-old Glenn Burton of LA.
Deputies responded at 12:38 a.m. to a shots fired call in the 1300 block of 97th Street near Normandie Avenue and found Burton lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds, said Deputy Miguel Meza of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Burton was pronounced dead at the scene, Meza said.
Authorities had no suspect information, and said it was unknown whether the shooting was gang-related.
Anyone with information about the shooting was encouraged to contact the sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tipsters can also report anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
