REDONDO BEACH (CBSLA) – The Redondo Beach Police Department has reported that they were made aware of a series of “racist and insensitive signage” in a residential area around 6:00AM on Saturday morning.
The signs were removed, but an investigation is underway.
They were attached to utility poles throughout a residential area in the northern part of the city, but police would not disclose the exact location for fear that some would interview with the ongoing investigation.
Sergeant Mark Valdivia of the Redondo Beach Police Department stated that the signs “were directed towards a
particular race,” but once again did not provide specifics for investigative purposes.
He continued on, stating: “these signs are intolerable and do not reflect the core values of the city of Redondo Beach. … We encourage anyone to report similar signage to the city so we can take immediate steps to remove it. The city of Redondo Beach is an inclusive community. This type of speech is hurtful and divisive and is not to be tolerated in our city.”
Police ask anyone with information about the incident to contact them at (310) 379-2477.
